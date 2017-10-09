You’ll have “no idea what’s happening” in the trailer for JJ Abrams’ Stephen King-inspired Castle Rock

The first teaser trailer for the psychological horror TV show has been released

“You have no idea what’s happening here. Do you?” a voice asks the darkness in the first teaser trailer for JJ Abrams’ Stephen King adaptation Castle Rock.

The voice is right. We don’t. And that’s pretty refreshing because a lot of trailers these days have a habit of spelling out the whole story – but this clip only gives us tantalising clues.

Set in horror/thriller author Stephen King’s universe and drawing on many of his works and executive produced by Star Wars director JJ Abrams, Castle Rock stars Bill Skarsgård, André Holland and Melanie Lynskey.

The psychological horror show will feed off many of King’s works and centres on a town in Maine called Castle Rock, which we also encountered in the author’s 1979 novel The Dead Zone and his recent novels Doctor Sleep and Revival.

There are few clues about the plot, but glimpses from the trailer show fire, bodies, hearses, coffins, hammers, guns and even a crocodile.

Skarsgård — who played Pennywise the Clown in Stephen King movie It — is show behind bars, while Sissy Spacek, who starred in the 1979 Stephen King movie Carrie, is shown clutching a knife.

Foreboding…

Castle Rock will be released on Hulu in the US in 2018. A UK broadcaster has not been confirmed