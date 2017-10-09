What time is W1A on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the BBC parody

What time is it on TV?

Advertisement

W1A continues Monday 9th October at 10pm on BBC2.

What is it about?

W1A is a Bafta-winning parody about the inner-workings of the BBC. It grew out of the London Olympics satire, Twenty Twelve, and mercilessly mocks the BBC’s management culture.

Is this the last series?

Probably, yes. Writer John Morton revealed that he’s written the story “to its conclusion”.

Is the third series any good?

We think it’s brilliant comedy – plus Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer both make an appearance that is not to be missed.

Who’s in the cast?

Advertisement

Hugh Bonneville is back as Ian Fletcher, Head of Values alongside Sarah Parish as Anna Rampton, Director of Better and Jason Watkins as Simon Harwood, Director of Strategic Governance. Rounding off the cast with more ridiculous titles are Monica Dolan, Jessica Hynes, Hugh Skinner, Nina Sosanya and more. Plus David Tennant provides the wry voiceover.