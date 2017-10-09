When is the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer released online?

Find out everything you need to know about the new Star Wars Episode 8 trailer

The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer is coming very soon – but when will the new footage be released online? And why does the director not want you to watch it?

When will the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer be released online?

A message from Star Wars’ UK Twitter feed confirmed that the new trailer would be revealed in the early hours of Tuesday 10th October UK time. Specifically, the new trailer will be online before 7am UK time.

Breathe… just breathe. The new trailer & tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are in range and will arrive early Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/WA0QWif4xO — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) October 8, 2017

That means a US release on 9th October, expected to coincide with the NFL’s Monday Night Football broadcast.

This is the first new footage we’ve had of Star Wars Episode VIII since the first trailer dropped in April.

Where can I watch the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer?

Why does director Rian Johnson not want people to watch the new Star Wars trailer?

The director said on Twitter that he was “legitimately torn” when it comes to the new trailer, saying it was great but that it may contain a little too much information.

If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson

Director Johnson revealed in September that post-production work on The Last Jedi was complete, and that the film is officially finished.