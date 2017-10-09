Accessibility Links

When is the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer released online?

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer is coming very soon – but when will the new footage be released online? And why does the director not want you to watch it?

Find out everything you need to know about the new Star Wars: Episode VIII movie trailer here.

When will the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer be released online?

A message from Star Wars’ UK Twitter feed confirmed that the new trailer would be revealed in the early hours of Tuesday 10th October UK time. Specifically, the new trailer will be online before 7am UK time.

That means a US release on 9th October, expected to coincide with the NFL’s Monday Night Football broadcast.

This is the first new footage we’ve had of Star Wars Episode VIII since the first trailer dropped in April.

Where can I watch the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer?

We’ll share the trailer right here as soon as it drops, and post the full video on the Radio Times Facebook page.

Why does director Rian Johnson not want people to watch the new Star Wars trailer?

The director said on Twitter that he was “legitimately torn” when it comes to the new trailer, saying it was great but that it may contain a little too much information.

If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it
Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson
Director Johnson revealed in September that post-production work on The Last Jedi was complete, and that the film is officially finished.

