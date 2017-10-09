Shirley Ballas’s pro dancer son challenges Strictly to a US vs UK dance-off

Mark Ballas hit back at a tweet claiming Strictly Come Dancing was better than Dancing With The Stars

There’s some serious beef going down between Strictly Come Dancing and its US sister show Dancing With the Stars – and it may just spark the dance-off to end all dance-offs.

Shirley Ballas’s pro dancer son Mark Ballas has thrown down the glittered gauntlet and is ready to do dance battle.

It all started with an innocent tweet from Strictly choreographer Jason Gilkison:

Love my whole @bbcstrictly family -we survived movie week 😆 thank u for always helping push the boat out . ❤️ — Jason Gilkison (@JasonGilkison) October 8, 2017

Nice, right? Then the famous choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne dropped by to congratulate him:

Great show Jason. The pro’s are exceptional. I saw Dancing With The Stars Live in LA recently and it just does not compare on any level — Sir Matthew Bourne (@SirMattBourne) October 8, 2017

It just does not compare on any level?? Ex-DWTS pro dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy was having none of it – and nor was his fellow dancer Mark Ballas, son of Head Judge Shirley.

I bet our catering is better tho 😂😂 #yallsalty #dwts — Valentin (@iamValC) October 8, 2017

Shall we settle this with a Dance off then?? This side of the pond or yours? 😂 — Mark Ballas (@MarkBallas) October 8, 2017

Ooooh! Good old Artem and Aljaz arrived in the conversation to calm things down.

I've done both shows and I respectfully disagree, all the pros works really hard, no need to diss one to compliment another — Artem Chigvintsev (@artemchigvintse) October 8, 2017

Let's just keep dancing on either side of the pond! Creating and making people happy.. #scdlovedwts — Aljaz Skorjanec (@AljazSkorjanec) October 8, 2017

And Matthew Bourne did a mea culpa…

Oh dear!! Sorry folks! I didn’t mean to diss the pro’s – they are all great in BOTH shows! I was talking production, design, music…. — Sir Matthew Bourne (@SirMattBourne) October 8, 2017

No Dance-off necessary – you are all fabulous! — Sir Matthew Bourne (@SirMattBourne) October 8, 2017

But it was too late. The dance-off idea has taken hold…

Yes @MarkBallas dance off ASAP bring it on! 🕺🏽💃🏼 🇺🇸 VS 🇬🇧 — GLEB SAVCHENKO (@Gleb_Savchenko) October 8, 2017

I like the sound of this @MarkBallas ! 👏

Would be one incredible number! — Brendan Cole (@BrendanCole) October 8, 2017