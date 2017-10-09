Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who plays Laura Nielson in ITV’s Liar? Meet Joanne Froggatt

Who plays Laura Nielson in ITV’s Liar? Meet Joanne Froggatt

Everything you need to know about the former Downton Abbey star

Joanne Froggatt as Laura in Liar

Laura Nielson in Liar is played by Joanne Froggatt.

Advertisement

Laura teaches English at a local secondary school. When we meet her she is single for the first time in many years as her ex-boyfriend Tom moves the last of his stuff out of her flat. She is persuaded to go out with the handsome father of one of her students, and the date goes well – until it doesn’t.

Where have I seen her before? Most famously, Joanne Froggatt starred as lady’s maid Anna Bates in Downton Abbey, winning a Golden Globe for best supporting actress. She’s also been in Coronation Street, Murder in the Outback, and recently in the ITV series Dark Angel – where she played the serial killer Mary Ann Cotton.

Meet the full cast of Liar here

When is Liar on TV?

Liar is on ITV on Monday nights at 9pm

Advertisement

Pre-order Liar on Blu-ray and DVD now

Tags

Latest news

Richard Herring Armando Iannucci Thick of It Brexit

Did Armando Iannucci reveal Thick of It Brexit plans to Richard Herring a year ago?

Stranger Things Jonathan Nancy

Stranger Things reveals new episode titles for season 2

Everything Liar

LIAR_EPISODE5_41
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

140995.24c33b66-eedf-40f1-a4ad-c13db14338ea

Downton’s Joanne Froggatt is a serious schoolteacher in first-look image from ITV thriller Liar

LIAR_EPISODE3_07

Meet the cast of ITV’s psychological thriller Liar

LIAR_EPISODE1_07 (1)

Liar sends out exactly the wrong message about women – and men

132821.b377b883-193d-417e-a971-a0b9e40ef0a8

The Missing writers pen new ITV mystery The Widow

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more