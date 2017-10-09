Accessibility Links

Who plays DI Vanessa Harmon in ITV’s Liar? Meet Shelley Conn

Everything you need to know about the Silent Witness and Terra Nova star

di vanessa harman liar

Di Vanessa Harmon in ITV’s Liar is played by Shelley Conn.

DI Harmon takes pride in her work. She’s assigned to Laura’s case and gets increasingly emotionally involved.

Where have I seen her before? You may have seen Shelley Conn in Silent Witness (as DI Connie James), or Steven Spielberg’s sadly ill fated dinosaur sci-fi  Terra Nova (as Elisabeth Shannon) – although she has had a varied and interesting acting career.

She rose to fame as Ashika Chandiramani in BBC show Party Animals before appearing in police drama Mersey Beat and then appearing in BBC hospital drama Holby City. 

As well as treading the boards in several high-profile theatre productions, Conn has appeared in many shows from Mistresses, Strike Back and Trial and Retribution in the UK as well as The Lottery in the US.

Meet the full cast of Liar here

When is Liar on TV?

Liar is on ITV on Monday nights at 9pm

