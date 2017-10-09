Meet the cast of ITV’s psychological thriller Liar

Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd lead the cast of this new drama from the Williams brothers

New ITV drama Liar, which is up against Jack and Harry Williams’ other drama Rellik on BBC1, continues on Monday 9th October on ITV at 9pm.

Here are all the characters you need to know – and where you’ve seen them before.

Catherine Macauley – Dawn Steele

Who does she play? When Laura goes to Edinburgh to investigate the death of Andrew’s late wife Mary Earlham, she tracks down Catherine – Mary’s best friend.

Where have I seen her before? Scottish actress Dawn Steele (also known as Dawn Nolan) has starred in the dramas Monarch of the Glen, Wild at Heart and River City.

Ian – Kieran Bew

Who does he play? Ian first meets Laura in a hotel bar in Edinburgh, where he tries hitting on her. It doesn’t go well.

Where have I seen him before? If you switch over the channel to BBC1 and spot Kieran in Rellik, you’re not dreaming. The actor stars in Jack and Harry Williams’ other drama – also on Mondays at 9pm – as DI Mike Sutherland. He’s also been in Doctor Who, Da Vinci’s Demons and Beowulf.

Liar airs on Mondays at 9pm on ITV