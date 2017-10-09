Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who plays Andrew Earlham in ITV’s Liar? Meet Ioan Gruffudd

Who plays Andrew Earlham in ITV’s Liar? Meet Ioan Gruffudd

Everything you need to know about the Titanic and Fantastic Four star

Ioan Gruffudd

Andrew Earham in Liar is played by Ioan Gruffudd.

Advertisement

Andrew is a highly-respected cardiac surgeon, popular with his colleagues and patients. A widower, he decides to ask Laura out when he bumps into her at the school. After his date Andrew tells everyone he had a perfect evening, but he has a completely different account of events compared to Laura’s.

Where have I seen him before? Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd played Fifth Officer Harold Lowe in the classic movie Titanic. In the 20 years since, he’s been in Fantastic Four, Amazing Grave, W, and the original Poldark.

Meet the full cast of Liar here

When is Liar on TV?

Liar is on ITV on Monday nights at 9pm

Advertisement

Pre-order Liar on Blu-ray and DVD now

Tags

Latest news

19_10_EMM_DAZ_AMELIA_1ST_EP_01

Emmerdale: who is Daz’s mystery woman? And why is Amelia in danger?

ndoewfew

12 things we need to talk about in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer

Everything Liar

LIAR_EPISODE5_41
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

140995.24c33b66-eedf-40f1-a4ad-c13db14338ea

Downton’s Joanne Froggatt is a serious schoolteacher in first-look image from ITV thriller Liar

LIAR_EPISODE3_07

Meet the cast of ITV’s psychological thriller Liar

LIAR_EPISODE1_07 (1)

Liar sends out exactly the wrong message about women – and men

132821.b377b883-193d-417e-a971-a0b9e40ef0a8

The Missing writers pen new ITV mystery The Widow

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more