Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Is the ratings war over? Twice as many people now watch Strictly as X Factor

Is the ratings war over? Twice as many people now watch Strictly as X Factor

Strictly Come Dancing is beating its Saturday night rival The X Factor by a LONG way

Strictly x factor

Remember the days of the X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing ratings wars? When we’d wait with bated breath to see if ITV or the BBC had won the battle for Saturday night viewers? When each of them had the power to attract audiences of over 10 million?

Advertisement

That time has long gone – and in fact The X Factor has reached a new and painful milestone, pulling in just half as many viewers as Strictly. Ouch.

Strictly drew overnight ratings of 9.8 million on its blockbuster movie week special this Saturday – peaking at 10.6 million – with an impressive 48% share, in a show that included Susan Calman’s Wonder Woman dance, Brendan Cole’s argument with Shirley Ballas and a top spot on the leaderboard (again) for Aston Merrygold.

By miserable contrast, The X Factor ended up with an average of just 4.5 million – with another 300k on catch-up.

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing

And while The X Factor has dropped from 6.2 million for its launch episode this series, Strictly is maintaining its level, seeing only a slight fall, down from 10.2 million.

Could the battle for Saturday night finally have a winner?

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 14th October at 6:45pm on BBC1, with The X Factor at 8:15pm on ITV

Tags

Eleanor Bley Griffiths

Writer, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

House of Commons

What time is Prime Minister’s Questions on? How can I watch on TV and online?

Jodie Whittaker

Revamped Doctor Who could have longer episodes, a new Tardis and more adventures in history

Everything The X Factor

Strictly x factor
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole

Brendan Cole remains bullish over Strictly spat: “I’ve watched the tape back, there is no rise and fall”

Jodie Woolcott X Factor

Five singers who were shockingly dumped at X Factor Bootcamp

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly’s Brendan Cole hits out at reaction to Charlotte Hawkins’ performance: “laughing at another’s misfortune is disgusting”

Six Chair Challenge The X Factor

Is The X Factor’s Six Chair Challenge too cruel?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more