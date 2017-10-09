Accessibility Links

What time is First Dates on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the dating show

What time is it on TV?

First Dates continues on Monday 9th October at 10pm on Channel 4.

What’s it about?

First Dates sees hopeful singletons searching for love as they dine together in a London restaurant… on national television.

Will Maître D’ Fred Sirieix be returning?

Yes, the French dating guru is back and armed with his seemingly endless supply of deep and profound musings on romance.

What can we expect from this series?

Well, in true 2017 style, Theresa May used PMQs to announce that a Tory MP will be on the show.

How do producers match-make the couples and how may dates are filmed per day?

Find out 10 First Dates secrets here.

