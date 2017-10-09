Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Linda has a worrying confession for Woody – watch the scene

Is her cancer really back?

Has Linda’s cancer returned? It’s the question EastEnders fans will be asking themselves tonight after Woody notices that the Carter family matriarch is in pain.

As Woody encourages Linda to tell Mick, she explains she doesn’t want to ruin things between them again.

Pretty soon, Linda is admitting that she has the same symptoms she had before she was diagnosed with cancer. So is she right to be concerned?

Watch the scene from tonight’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

