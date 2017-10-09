EastEnders: Linda has a worrying confession for Woody – watch the scene

Has Linda’s cancer returned? It’s the question EastEnders fans will be asking themselves tonight after Woody notices that the Carter family matriarch is in pain.

As Woody encourages Linda to tell Mick, she explains she doesn’t want to ruin things between them again.

Pretty soon, Linda is admitting that she has the same symptoms she had before she was diagnosed with cancer. So is she right to be concerned?

Watch the scene from tonight’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders

