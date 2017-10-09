Debbie McGee accidentally revealed which celeb left Strictly 10 hours early

Despite an admirable backtrack, McGee let slip that Rev Richard Coles had left the competition on her BBC Berkshire radio show

Debbie McGee may have finished in the top half of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard on Saturday night, but the former magician’s assistant suffered a slip up soon afterwards – when she revealed the news that Rev Richard Coles had left the competition ten hours too early.

As Strictly fans will know, the results show is recorded on Saturday night and only aired on Sunday. That means the celebs and studio audience know who’ll be kicked off the competition, but have to keep it a secret for a day.

However, speaking on her BBC Berkshire show on Sunday morning, McGee accidentally revealed the outcome, saying it was “very sad” to see Reverend Richard Coles go.

Realising her mistake, she let out an “oh!” before backtracking with a story that wasn’t fooling anyone: “He fell over at one point and had to be treated and everything else, so now we’re waiting to see what’s going to happen in the results show tonight.”

Nice try though, Debbie.

*SPOILER ALERT* Here's the moment @bbcstrictly contestant Debbie McGee let slip who was next to leave the show, hours before the result 😳💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/Yn8DgQ882b — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) October 9, 2017

Because of this, it was little surprise for some when Reverend Richard Coles and dance partner Dianne Buswell lost the dance-off against Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton.

After being eliminated, Richard described his Strictly experience as “a joy”, although added: “I only forgot to reckon into my strategy that I can’t actually dance!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 next Saturday