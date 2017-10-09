Coronation Street: Shona and David split-up following Kylie shock – what happens next?

Is the pair's relationship really over?

Shona Ramsey has called time on her relationship with David Platt in tonight’s Coronation Street after she realised she couldn’t turn her back on jailbird son Clayton.

Scenes just shown saw Shona walking out after telling David that she still intended to give Clayton £5000 worth of scratch card winnings despite him serving a prison sentence for killing David’s late wife Kylie.

Events came to a head in Monday’s double bill after Clayton’s dad Dane cornered young Lily and Max in a car and revealed all about Shona’s family connections.

With the kids now fully aware that Shona is the mum of Kylie’s murderer, David told Shona that the only way Max will accept her would be if she disowned Clayton.

A regretful Shona then admitted that she wouldn’t be able to do this – all of which left her and David’s fledgling romance at an impasse.

With their love match seemingly doomed, it looks as though this could well be it for David and Shona.

But Corrie fans should perhaps take solace from the fact that an episode to be screened later this week sees the pair having a heart to heart in the cafe.

Will they be able to find a way forward?

