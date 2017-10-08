The X Factor judges face a big twist for Six Chair Challenge this year

For once, it's not just going to be the singers facing tough decisions on their own...

The X Factor’s Six Chair Challenge is always a brutal experience for the singers, but this year it’s going to be even tougher for the judges, too.

In previous series, all four judges have sat together while the singers perform on stage, allowing Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh to chat and confer about who they want to take through to Judges’ Houses.

However, in 2017 there’s a twist in the format.

Instead of all sitting in a row together, now three of the judges will be together on the panel while the other judge, who is selecting the six best acts for their category, will be sat alone and apart from their colleagues at a separate desk to the side of the stage.

A source told RadioTimes.com: “The contestants might be vying for a chair, but it’s the judges who are in the hot seat as they now have to sit on their own.

“This means relying on the audience rather than being influenced by the other judges to help them decide who they take through.”

Maybe – just maybe – that’ll take Simon Cowell down a peg or two?

The X Factor: Six Chair Challenge airs Sunday 8th October at 7.30pm on ITV