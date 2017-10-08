Where are X Factor 2017 Judges’ Houses? Everything you need to know about the guest judges and locations

We reveal where the judges might be jetting off to and who will be joining them after the Six Chair Challenge

Every year, Judges’ Houses always proves to be one of the best bits of The X Factor.

With amazing guest stars, plenty of tears and lots of property porn to be oogled, Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh will soon be back in sunglasses, perched near a pool and making and breaking dreams.

Here’s everything we know so far about Judges’ Houses for 2017:

Simon Cowell

Category: TBC.

Location: If rumours are to be believed, one of the locations that Simon Cowell and the producers have been considering for his Judges’ Houses this year is Highclere Castle – the former home of Downton Abbey. It would be a grand-but-not-too-glamorous location for the contestants who might be expecting Barbados rather than Berkshire.

Another venue being rumoured is his actual house in LA, although the smart money is now that Simon is heading to Cannes.

Guest judge: Definitely not Sinitta.

Oh dear. Apparently Sinitta was expecting to be invited back to X Factor again this year, but was told that she wasn’t going to be asked back.

So who will replace her? Well the strongest rumour at the moment is that former on/off judge Cheryl will be returning to help her old pal for 2017.

Sharon Osbourne

Category: TBC.

Location: Not only does Sharon live in LA, but every time she’s been a judge on The X Factor, her location has been Los Angeles, Beverly Hills (which is also in Los Angeles) or London.

This year it looks like she’s going to be heading to San Francisco if her Instagram post is anything to go by…

Guest judge: In the past, she’s always had either Nicole Scherzinger or long-time friend of the show Robbie Williams by her side for Judges’ Houses. Although the safe money for 2017 would’ve been on Robbie making (another) return, it instead looks like Sharon is going to be joined by her kids Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne this year.

Nicole Scherzinger

Category: TBC.

Location: South Africa. It’s been reported that Nicole is jetting to SA with her category, and it seems pretty certain that’s definitely where she’s headed.

Guest judge: The BBC have reported that Stormzy is the one who will be joining Scherzy at Judges’ Houses – presumably not just because their nicknames are so similar, but because the grime artist is one of the hottest properties in music at the moment.

Louis Walsh

Category: TBC.

Location: Although we had our fingers crossed for Dublin (he did tell us it was his favourite city after all), it looks like Louis could be headed to Istanbul.

Guest judge: Normally it’s one of Westlife, a Boyzone or someone else equally associated with Ireland or the early noughties. However, recent years have seen Alesha Dixon, Fleur East, Tulisa and Sinitta assist the music manager. We can already rule out Sinitta (see above…) and we thought that perhaps Alesha Dixon would make a return. She did stand in for both Scherzy and Sharon Osbourne at the auditions, after all.

The latest rumours are that Mika – the most in-demand singer of 2007 – is going to be the guest judge joining Lou Lou.

The X Factor continues on Saturday and Sunday on ITV.