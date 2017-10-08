Who is Shanaya Atkinson-Jones? Meet The X Factor contestant who brings Nicole Scherzinger to tears

The X Factor 2017 acts: Shanaya Atkinson-Jones

Age: 19

From: County Durham

Twitter: @realshanayaa

Instagram: realshanayaa

Bio: Shanaya Atkinson-Jones brought Nicole Scherzinger to tears in her audition – there’s always one! – with an emotional rendition of Say Something by Christina Aguilera.

Shanaya explained that she lived at home with her mum and dad and that she doesn’t stop singing around the house – so much so that one of her neighbours recently told her to shut the window and be quiet!

Her mum explained that they adopted Shanaya when she was three years old and that “things weren’t easy” for her in the beginning, but that her parents were determined that would change and she would have the best life possible.

“They’ve done everything for me, they’ve made sure I’ve had the best life possible,” says Shanaya of her parents.

Shanaya has a YouTube channel where you can see a few of her covers – including one of Aguilera’s If I Ain’t Got You, below.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.