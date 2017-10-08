Accessibility Links

When do The X Factor live shows start? Everything you need to know about the 2017 live finals

With the final of The X Factor set to be particularly early this year, here's when we can expect the show to go live

Where's Simon Cowell? Louie Walsh takes charge on The X Factor with Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger

The X Factor is arguably at its best when it goes live, but this year there are due to be far fewer live episodes than usual.

So, when are they going to start? With the closed-room auditions over, there’s Bootcamp, the Six Chair Challenge and Judges’ Houses still to go before we hear the dulcet tones of Dermot O’Leary saying “Your Saturday night starts right here”.

Rumour has it that there are going to be six weeks of live shows, and the final for this year has already been confirmed as Saturday 2nd December.

A quick bit of maths means that we should be seeing the first live show of 2017 on Saturday October 28, although this is yet to be 100% confirmed.

We’ve already found out that some of the gimmicks have been done away for the show this year, as Dermot O’Leary and The X Factor judges talked to RadioTimes.com about the shake-up in the format and how they felt about the Jukebox being ditched in 2017:

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV

Frances Taylor

