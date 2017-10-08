Accessibility Links

What time is The X Factor on TV tonight?

Everything you need to know about this weekend's episodes of ITV’s singing competition with Simon Cowell

The X Factor series 14

It’s time! To face! The music! Again! Yes, The X Factor 2017 is back, and this weekend sees Bootcamp wrapping up for another year and the return of Six Chair Challenge.

We’ve already seen these singers get through to Bootcamp, and we’ve discovered that there’s going to be a twist for the judges when it comes to picking their singers at Six Chair Challenge this year.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What time is The X Factor on TV?

The 2017 series continues with Bootcamp on Saturday 7th October at 8.15pm on ITV – with the dreaded Six Chair Challenge beginning on Sunday 8th October at 7.30pm on ITV.

Alisah Bonaobra on The X Factor 2017

In case you missed last weekend’s Bootcamp extravaganza, these were the 5 most shocking moments from Bootcamp on Saturday night.

Who are The X Factor 2017 judges?

For the first time since 2010, the show has kept the same line-up as the previous year. That means Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osborne are all returning to the panel.

However, Alesha Dixon will appear in several episodes filling in for Sharon and Nicole.

Who’s hosting?

This year will mark Dermot O’Leary’s 10th time hosting the contest, but his role will be slightly reduced as this series contains five fewer live shows than last year.

What’s changed this year?

Aside from the reduction in live shows, The X Factor will be scrapping the much-mocked jukebox – you know, the one that was definitely-completely-don’t-suggest-otherwise random in its theme selections.

