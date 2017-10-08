Accessibility Links

This is when the second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is landing

We've also found out when tickets for the cinema release of Star Wars VIII will be on sale

Star Wars: The Last Jedi still feels tantalisingly far, far away.

Thankfully, we have at least discovered when the second trailer will be arriving – and, perhaps even more importantly, when tickets will be going on sale. And it’s just as we predicted.

Tweeting new footage of Rey (Daisy Ridley), an official Star Wars account revealed that it will be early on Tuesday morning UK time when we’ll first get to see a second trailer for the movie.

Tuesday is also when tickets will be made available for the cinema release of the film.

It will be the first fresh look we’ve had of The Last Jedi since the first trailer dropped in April, and we still have so many questions to answer.

Will Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) really renounce the way of the Jedi? Will Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Snoke (Andy Serkis) strike back against the Resistance? And what is Finn’s (John Boyega) secret mission inside the First Order?

Filming for The Last Jedi wrapped in September when director Rian Johnson shared a photo on Instagram with the caption: “Aaaand that’s a wrap on the hardest working post-production team in the galaxy. Going to miss sitting in dark rooms with these goobers.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 14 in the UK.

Everything Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

