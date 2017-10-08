Strictly’s Brendan Cole hits out at reaction to Charlotte Hawkins’ performance: “laughing at another’s misfortune is disgusting”

The Strictly professional had a rant on Twitter about the Good Morning Britain presenter being "belittled" over her dancing

Brendan Cole has seemingly hit out at Strictly Come Dancing’s Bruno Tonioli after the judge’s reaction to Charlotte Hawkins’ performance on Saturday night.

The Strictly professional took to Twitter to say that “laughing at another’s misfortune is disgusting” and that he objected to “belittling someone who has worked hard”.

Cole’s comments were made after his Cha Cha with the Good Morning Britain presenter went wrong on Saturday night. “I was very worried about the spin,” Charlotte told Tess Daly immediately after their performance. “And then I forgot everything else.”

This prompted judge Bruno Tonioli to howl with laughter, which caused Brendan’s face to fall and for him to step forward to the judges’ desk.

Charlotte then said “it’s not funny” as Bruno made a zipping motion with his mouth and Brendan was told to get “back” by Daly.

After receiving 12 points for their dance, Brendan went on a Twitter rant about the events that unfolded:

I have a lot to say about last Saturday… here goes…

It was definitely a tough night at the office & maybe the scores were just! What… — Brendan Cole (@BrendanCole) October 1, 2017

…I object to is belitling someone who has worked hard and is clearly upset at the situation. I have no time for negativity when… — Brendan Cole (@BrendanCole) October 1, 2017

…someone is down! It was obvious that things hadn't gone to plan and at that time you can be honest but constructively positive! This… — Brendan Cole (@BrendanCole) October 1, 2017

…can be humiliating at the best of times and laughing at another's misfortune is disgusting and although Strictly is just an… — Brendan Cole (@BrendanCole) October 1, 2017

…entertainment show, we invest time and emotion into it and therefore it matters to us who take part. We are not changing the world… — Brendan Cole (@BrendanCole) October 1, 2017

…but we do care. That's all, rant over! We are coming back stronger next week, I believe in team #charcole — Brendan Cole (@BrendanCole) October 1, 2017

Their dance was described as a “dance disaster” by Craig Revel Horwood.

Shirley Ballas said that her heart went out to Charlotte and that the routine might have served her better if it had been more simple – prompting Brendan to retort that the routine was “spot on” for the week in practice, but that he had felt the nerves in Charlotte on the dance floor.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday on BBC1.