Strictly Come Dancing week three: who is top of the leaderboard?
Find out the live scores as Movie Week comes to Strictly!
The most glamorous evening in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar is back. Yep, it’s Movie Week!
After Chizzy Akudolu became the first celebrity to leave the ballroom last week, it means there are now just 14 celebrities left in the competition.
- The leaderboards from week one and week two of Strictly
- Movie Week song and dance list revealed
Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice came top of the leaderboard last week, but will they be able to stay there? We’ll be updating the leaderboard as the scores come in LIVE, so make sure to regularly check back to see who’s been fab-u-lous, and who’s had a total and utter disaaaaaster of a dance floor debut.
Combined week one, two and three scores
- Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara – 98
- Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – 93
- Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – 93
- Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – 83
- Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova – 79
- Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – 78
- Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – 77
- Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse – 75
- Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton – 62
- Brian Conley & Amy Dowden – 57
- Simon Rimmer & Karen Clifton – 55
- Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke – 51
- Charlotte Hawkins & Brendan Cole – 51
- Rev Richard Coles & Dianne Buswell – 48