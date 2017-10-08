Who is Susan Calman? Everything you need to know about the Radio 4 comedian and Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Strictly 2017 star Susan Calman is best known for her appearances on TV and Radio 4 panel shows

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Susan Calman

Age: 42

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Thalia

Twitter: @SusanCalman

Best known for: being a comedian on Radio 4 shows The News Quiz and I Guess That’s Why They Call It The News.

Which Strictly professional has Susan been paired with? Kevin Clifton

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard: 22

Dance: Charleston to If You Knew Susie

The judges’ verdict: Craig picked up Susan on her lack of swivel, while Darcey Bussell said: “I think you made this dance your own”, despite also agreeing with Craig. “You brought so much light to it – I loved watching you every minute,” added Darcey. Meanwhile Shirley said she “loved it” and Bruno Tonioli found Susan “guilty of having much much much too much fun”. Which we think is a good thing.

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 20

Dance: Viennese Waltz to Mad About The Boy by Dinah Washington

The judges’ verdict: Shirley loved the “cheeky character” of the dance, and was “pretty impressed” with her fleckerl. Bruno, on the other hand, said it was “weird but wonderful” and that it was “very, very funny” and that he loved it. Craig thought it was a bit “skippy”, and that her leg “sprang up like a mushroom”!

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Susan Calman:

Why are you doing Strictly? “You don’t turn it down! I don’t think I’ve ever turned down work in my life. Ideally I’d be at home in my pyjamas, but giving up my job as a lawyer to be a comedian was the best thing I’ve done, and I need to keep challenging myself.” Any advantages over the other celebs? “Definitely not my dancing — my wife says I’ve got concrete hips! But I’ve got a photographic memory. I remember everything.” How do you feel about your Strictlification? “I usually wear very androgynous clothes, so this is completely different, but I’m embracing it all — apart from the shoes. They’re horrific.” Hear more from Susan and Kevin in our exclusive interview below:

What is Susan Calman famous for?

Born in Glasgow, Calman started her professional career in law, studying the subject at the University of Glasgow before working in corporate law for seven years.

After developing stand-up routines in her evenings, Calman left the profession and turned to comedy, becoming a finalist in the Funny Women competition in 2006.

She earned her next big break with her acting work on Channel 4 sketch show Blowout, which won a Scottish Bafta in 2007. Her other TV work includes Fresh Meat, where she played therapist Nadine, and as a regular panellist on CBB shows The Dog Ate My Homework and Top Class, alongside hosting BBC1 quiz The Boss.

She’s also appeared on Have I Got News for You, QI, Mock the Week, Go 8 Bit, Countryfile, The One Show, Pointless Celebrities, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, Dara O’Briain’s School of Hard Sums, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie To You.

And last year she wrote about her own mental health in bestselling book Cheer Up Love: Adventures in Depression with the Crab of Hate.

However, Calman is probably best known as a regular voice on Radio 4, where she’s heard on The News Quiz, The Unbelievable Truth, Now Show, her own sitcom Sisters, Dilemma, So Wrong it’s Right and presenting Woman’s Hour and Listomania.

