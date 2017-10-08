Who is Rev Richard Coles? Meet the vicar, Radio 4 presenter, former pop star and Strictly contestant

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Rev Richard Coles

Age: 55

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Zeus. “I think it’s because I’m so old,” said Richard. Or because you’re the King of the Gods, Richard

Twitter: @RevRichardColes



Which Strictly professional has Richard been paired with? Dianne Buswell

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 17

Dance: Cha Cha to There Must Be An Angel by Annie Lennox

The judges’ verdict: Richard’s performance was a “fantastic surprise” according to Shirley, who also said that everything was loveable about the Reverend and that she enjoyed the entertainment value. Bruno thought it was a performance full of “heavenly delights” and “diabolical technique” – but that he enjoyed it very much. Craig, on the other hand, said that all the problems began when the cloud actually landed…and there wasn’t actually enough time to go into more detail. Oh dear! In his new Radio Times column, the Reverend has also revealed his “collywobbles” as he prepared for his dramatic entrance.

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard: 17 (34 combined with week 1)

Dance: American Smooth to Love Really Hurts Without You by Billy Ocean

Judges’ Verdict: The best zinger came from Craig after Richard was showered in flowers: “The falling petals had more grace.” Bruno tried to compete with his line: “More Australian bender than American smooth”. But while the dance was branded “lumpy” and unglamorous with a lack of technique, Richard at least received some praise for his decent musical timing and his entertainment value. “The focus was divine, I’ll never bore of watching you,” said Darcey.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Rev. Richard Coles:

How are you finding Strictly Come Dancing so far?

“There’s so much to enjoy in the Strictly experience, but for a nosey person like me, being backstage is par- ticularly delicious. I’ve watched the show for years, and while I enjoy the world it conjures from glitter and dreams, I’ve always been curious about how they actually do it.”

Hear more from Rev. Richard and Dianne in our exclusive interview below:

Best known for: A broadcaster, panelist, former musician and vicar

He says: “It was an easy decision to make because I think it’s obvious to anyone who knows me that a major dance talent is waiting to be discovered… Cometh the hour, cometh the overweight Vicar with arthritis in his knees.”

Everything you need to know about Rev Richard Coles:

The Reverend Richard Coles is a writer, broadcaster and Church of England priest. If that’s not enough, he’s also the only vicar in Britain to have had a number one hit as one half of pop duo The Communards in the 1980s.

He also went on to have three UK top ten hits with the band including the biggest-selling single of 1986, Don’t Leave Me This Way.

Richard also admits that Bruno Tonioli choreographed one of the band’s videos, so he has form in dance already (although we’re not sure how much dancing he actually did).

Richard’s voice will be familiar to Radio 4 listeners as he co-hosts Saturday Live, and is a contributor to Pause for Thought on the Radio 2 Chris Evans Breakfast Show, where his Strictly destiny was announced.

His face is also recognisable from plenty of panel shows like Have I Got News For You and QI, and as the co-host of BBC1’s The Big Painting Challenge with Mariella Frostrup. In other reality TV news, he finished fifth on Celebrity MasterChef last year.

And he was apparently an inspiration for BBC1 comedy Rev and served as consultant to the series.

Oh, and in his day jobs Rev Coles is Vicar of St Mary’s Church in Finedon, Northamptonshire and Chancellor of the University of Northampton.

What dance experience does Rev Richard Coles have?

“I love dancing. But God does not always endow with gifts equally and I was near the back of the queue,” he says.

