Who is Joe McFadden? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Holby City actor

The Scottish actor says he's equally "thrilled and terrified" about taking to the Strictly ballroom

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Joe McFadden

Age: 41

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Morpheus, who was the god of dreams. Perhaps because he’s so…dreamy?

Twitter: @mrjoemcfadden

Which Strictly professional has Joe been paired with? Katya Jones

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 29

Dance: Rockin’ Robin by Michael Jackson

The judges’ verdict: The Holby City actor got a standing ovation for his Jive, and Darcey thought Joe had “the energy, the style, the choreography” and that she loved the details and focus of the dance. Shirley thought it was entertaining and also congratulated Katya on her choreography, while Bruno said that it was a “lot to live up to” and that he did “extremely well”. Craig, on the other hand, just had three words. “I like you,” he said. Hanging out with Ed Balls has clearly paid off.

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard: 22 (51 combined with week 1)

Dance: Tango to Castle on the Hill by Ed Sheeran

Judges’ verdict: Joe is not living up to his potential. Shirley said it took too long to get started (bizarrely he spent quite a while in a wardrobe before launching into the tango) and pointed out issues with his hold and rise and fall. Craig was fed up with his splayed hand (“your thumb was up, which is my pet hate”) and Bruno said it was “all impetus and no control”.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Joe McFadden:

Why are you doing Strictly?

“I’ve been asked on other celebrity shows, but never been in the mix for Strictly, and while others never tempted me, this one I couldn’t resist. I was actually brought in to do a little test dance with Katya — who could say no after that?”

How many hours can you train?

“Holby City have assured me they’ll lighten my schedule a bit, so hopefully a few. Who needs to sleep anyway? And friends and family can go on the back burner until Christmas!”

Hear more from Joe and Katya in our exclusive interview below:

What is Joe McFadden famous for?

Best-known for Holby City and Heartbeat, Joe was born in Glasgow and had a small part in Taggart before he got his first big break acting in Scottish soap Take the High Road in which he played Gary McDonald.

From this, he went on to star in TV mini-series The Glass as well as three episodes of Cranford, but he became a familiar face to millions as PC Joe Mason in Heartbeat.

After a small role in Casualty, Joe then landed the part of Raffaello ‘Raf’ di Lucca in Holby City – a role he’s played for three years.

Away from the small screen, Joe has also performed in the West End, appearing in productions of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Rent.

Of taking part in the show this year, Joe said: “Strictly is one of the biggest, most entertaining shows on TV and being asked to be part of it is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I’m thrilled and terrified about in equal measures!”

