Who is Davood Ghadami? Everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing contestant and EastEnders actor

Best known for playing Kush Kazemi in EastEnders, Davood could be the heartthrob of Strictly 2017

Age: 35

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Perseus

Twitter: @DavoodGhadami

Best known for: Playing Kush Kazemi in EastEnders. The actor has discussed whether Kush’s fate will be determined by how he does in Strictly.

Which Strictly professional has Davood been paired with? Nadiya Bychkova

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 27

Dance: Cha Cha to Dedications to my Ex by Lloyd ft. Andre 3000

The judges’ verdict: Craig said he was “slightly” charmed by Davood’s Cha Cha, but that he had a “desperate lack” of hip action. Darcey praised the EastEnders actor’s attack and energy, and Shirley said that “any woman would feel safe in your arms” and that she really enjoyed his performance. Bruno said the chemistry between the pair just “sizzled” and that it was “extremely hot”. Phew!

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard: 27 (54 combined with week 1)

Dance: Quickstep to Last Nite by The Strokes

The judges’ verdict: There was an illegal lift! A big NO in Shirley and Craig’s books. But the judges noted Davood’s “passion” and “incredible energy”, with Bruno calling it a “fast and furious race straight to the bedroom.” Shirley reckoned he could be a frontrunner with the right choreography.

The actor has promised to undo a shirt button for every week he stays in Strictly. But for now he’s staying firmly buttoned-up…

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Davood Ghadami:

Why are you doing Strictly?

“I’m not sure really, because I don’t dance. I’ve never got up at a party — except at my own wedding, and only because I had to. I held on to my wife [Isobel] for dear life.”

Have your EastEnders co-stars who’ve done Strictly given you any advice?

“Not yet, but there are a lot to ask! Tamika Empson, Kellie Bright, Jake Wood, Scott Maslen… That’s probably the only reason I’m here – I was the only cast member left!”

Hear more from Davood and Nadiya in our exclusive interview below:

What is Davood Ghadami famous for?

Before joining EastEnders in 2014, David’s TV CV included roles in Doctor Who, The Omid Djalili Show, Taggart, Silent Witness, Life’s Too Short, Law & Order and Top Boy.

Despite appearing as a character name Jim in just one episode of Doctor Who, Let’s Kill Hitler, in 2011, in an interview a few years ago he explained that it was the thing he gets most recognised for aside from EastEnders.

“There are mega fans of something like that and they find you very quickly,” he said. “When you are filming, you know that lots of people are going to be watching, it’s going to be well written and it’s going to look great. Plus I got to go inside the TARDIS and have a look around!”

He also starred in the movie John Carter in 2012 before arriving on Albert Square. “It’s all acting in front of green screen,” he said of shooting the Disney movie. “But it was a job where I got to meet some amazing people. I didn’t have a huge role in it but I was kept in a trailer for weeks. There was lots of waiting around in a disused military tank factory in Surrey.”

But Davood is best-known to soap fans as Kush, and has been nominated at the British Soap Awards for Best Newcomer and Best Actor for the role.

It looks like Davood could be the heart-throb of Strictly 2017. He’s a regular at the gym and is quite strict about his diet. “I know that to get the best out of the training I need to eat right,” he’s said in the past.

He also rather infamously stripped off in Walford to walk through the market…

Of starring in Strictly, Davood says: “Having the opportunity to take part in this year’s Strictly is such an honour. It’s going to be exciting, challenging and terrifying all at once and I am so looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and learning to dance. See you under the Glitterball!”

Does Davood Ghadami have any dance experience?

Not that we know of… yet!

Last updated 22nd September 2017