Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Alexandra Burke?

Strictly 2017 star Burke is one of the most successful winners of The X Factor

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Alexandra Burke

Age: 28

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Aphrodite

Which Strictly professional has Alexandra been paired with? Gorka Marquez

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard: 36

Dance: Paso Doble to Ven a Bailar

The judges’ verdict: It doesn’t get much better than this. Alexandra got a standing ovation from the studio audience and judges Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli…and eventually Craig Revel Horwood, too! She was praised for her strength and drama by Darcey, who said she was on the “edge of my seat” watching the former X Factor winner perform the Paso. Shirley Ballas loved it and said Alexandra was “fierce” and “brought it”, while she blew Bruno away.

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 24

Dance: Waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin

The judges’ verdict: Craig pulled Alexandra up on her loss of body contact on occasion, while Darcey said that she got “carried away” with her performance and that she was excited to see what else Alexandra had to give. Meanwhile Shirley Ballas tipped Alexandra for success and a front runner on the show this year.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Alexandra Burke:

Why did you want to do Strictly?

“I’ve been trying to get on Strictly for years, so being asked was a dream come true. I didn’t hesitate for a second – as soon as I got the call, I postponed my album and my single. I cancelled everything!

“The one thing that will drive me is my mum, who recently passed away. My being on the show was a dream of hers, as well as mine, so doing the best I can on Strictly means a lot to me.

“My mum was my biggest critic. And she has turned me into a perfectionist; everything I do is for her. So when I step on to that dance floor on Saturday night I want to do the best I can and make her proud.”

Hear more from Alexandra and Gorka in our exclusive interview below:

What is Alexandra Burke famous for?

London-born Alexandra Burke rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2008. She has since become one of the most successful winners of the competition.

Her debut album, Overcome, entered the charts at Number One and spawned four top-selling singles which earned her three BRIT nominations.

In 2014, she made her West End debut in The Bodyguard, taking over the lead role from Beverley Knight and has just completed a year-long residency as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act The Musical – which was directed and choreographed by none other than Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood.

Since being a contestant on The X Factor all those years ago, Burke has been a guest judge on the ITV singing competition and also on the BBC’s So You Think You Can Dance. Burke’s reality CV also includes a crack at the celebrity versions of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and First Dates.

Of taking part in Strictly, she says: “I am taking part in Strictly because I absolutely love the show. It’s a privilege and an honour that I have been asked because I never thought for a million years that I’d be able to get on the show that I’ve wanted to do for the longest time. Strictly is all about the fun, the families, it’s a great learning experience and I just want do my family proud.”

