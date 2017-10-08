Meet Kayleigh Taylor the X Factor contestant with a belting voice and a tattoo of Simon Cowell on her…

Yes, the mum from Liverpool really did win Benidorm's Got Talent

Talent, a tattoo of Simon Cowell’s name and a whole load of sass – The X Factor’s Kayleigh Taylor has it all. Taking to the audition room, the mum of three blew the judges away with her first performance.

After opening with a self-deprecating tale about her dating profile – followed by an anecdote about how she got the head judge’s name inked on her behind after “about 10 vodkas” – the amateur singer belted out a cover of Evanescence’s My Immortal.

The result? Outstanding, with the teary contestant receiving four yeses from the judging panel. Watch her performance on The X Factor below:

Who is Kayleigh Taylor?

The 27-year-old mum from Liverpool is no stranger to singing competitions, having won the 2009 Benidorm’s Got Talent (yes, that’s actually a thing). Then sporting a blonde hairdo, she stormed the contest with a performance of Hallelujah, a favourite of former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke.

Unfortunately, Kayleigh missed out on an X Factor-style record deal, but she did receive 2,000 Euros for winning the Benidorm competition, which she promised to put towards the future of her first daughter Grace. Here’s hoping Kayleigh can do her kids proud again in the later stages of the competition.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.