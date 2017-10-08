I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 – Which stars are going into the jungle?

Who are the people that could be joining Ant and Dec in Australia for the next series of the ITV reality show?

It’s never too early for rumours to start circulating as to who will be joining Ant and Dec in the jungle for the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! and this year is no different.

In fact, bookies have already begun issuing odds on some of the stars they think could be going down under in November 2017.

Here’s some of the names being mentioned in the press so far…

Boris Becker

The former Wimbledon champion is reportedly being lined up for the I’m a Celebrity jungle. Apparently he’s eager to appear on the show for a fee of £500,000 after allegedly accumulating debts of over £50 million.

Instead of heading to a bank or financial advisor, Boris is hoping ITV can lend him a hand.

A source told The Sun: “As everyone now knows, Boris’s financial situation is desperate. He needs a way to make a lot of money fast, and has looked to I’m A Celebrity to help him do exactly that.

“TV chiefs know he would be a brilliant signing. But they also know Boris is slightly over a barrel as a result of his dire financial situation.”