Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 – Which stars are going into the jungle?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 – Which stars are going into the jungle?

Who are the people that could be joining Ant and Dec in Australia for the next series of the ITV reality show?

113128

It’s never too early for rumours to start circulating as to who will be joining Ant and Dec in the jungle for the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! and this year is no different.

Advertisement

In fact, bookies have already begun issuing odds on some of the stars they think could be going down under in November 2017.

Here’s some of the names being mentioned in the press so far…

Boris Becker

Boris Becker

The former Wimbledon champion is reportedly being lined up for the I’m a Celebrity jungle. Apparently he’s eager to appear on the show for a fee of £500,000 after allegedly accumulating debts of over £50 million.

Instead of heading to a bank or financial advisor, Boris is hoping ITV can lend him a hand.

A source told The Sun: “As everyone now knows, Boris’s financial situation is desperate. He needs a way to make a lot of money fast, and has looked to I’m A Celebrity to help him do exactly that.

Advertisement

“TV chiefs know he would be a brilliant signing. But they also know Boris is slightly over a barrel as a result of his dire financial situation.”

Tags

Radio Times Staff

Latest news

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing viewers side with Brendan Cole over row with Shirley Ballas

Rick in The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes will die says creator Robert Kirkman

Everything I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

113128
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

91919

Who is Ferne McCann? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2015 profile

91913

A “bald bloke from Gloucester” is getting mistaken for I’m A Celeb’s Jorgie Porter on Twitter

93225

I’m a Celebrity day 16: Spooning leads to forking and a sex talk from Lady C

56766

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! heading for Africa in Australian remake

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more