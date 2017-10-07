Shock as Daniel Quick is sent home from The X Factor’s Bootcamp

The supermarket worker from Bristol was eliminated from Bootcamp despite pleading with Simon Cowell to progress to Six Chair Challenge

Daniel Quick was sent home in a shock elimination on The X Factor 2017’s Bootcamp.

Despite pleading to be given a second chance from Simon Cowell after his performance of Feeling Good, Daniel was given an unequivocal no by the judge.

Explaining that he was feeling “fairly confident”, Daniel revealed that he had experienced some “throat issues” but that he wanted to “push through” the vocal problems he’d been going through.

Following his performance, Nicole Scherzinger said she could imagine mentoring the 18-year-old, although Simon Cowell had other ideas.

“I’m not going to kid you. I genuinely don’t think you are ready for this right now,” said Simon, as Daniel tried to insist otherwise.

“I can do so much better. If you put me through to Six Chair I will show you that I can do so much better,” stressed Daniel.

Simon, however, was firm and said, “I’m not going to change my mind on this”. Daniel was refused the chance to sing another song for the judges.

Daniel’s first audition has racked up 1.2 million views on YouTube as he performed Your Song for Simon, Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and stand-in judge Alesha Dixon, who said he had a “great voice” and that he gave a “great audition”.

At Bootcamp last weekend, singer Alisah Bonaobra was initially told a no by the judges, but after crying and spontaneously bursting into song she was given a pass from the judges.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV