Who made it through Bootcamp to The X Factor’s Six Chair Challenge?

Here are all the singers who got through both stages of Bootcamp and have made it to next week's Six Chair Challenge

Over two nights of Bootcamp, The X Factor whittled down its singers drastically.

There were tears, tantrums and some rather dramatic exits as the acts first fought their way through a group performance before performing live for judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger and a crowd of 4,000 people at Wembley Arena.

Here are all the singers and acts who got a big yes on Sunday night’s show and were sent through to next weekend’s Six Chair Challenge:

Matt Linnen, 28, Southend-On-Sea – performed If I Were A Boy by Beyoncé

Matt Linnen on The X Factor 2017

Shanaya Atkinson-Jones, 19, County Durham – performed Dance With My Father by Luther Vandross

Shanaya Atkinson-Jones on The X Factor 2017

Alisah Bonaobra, 22, Philippines – performed Defying Gravity from Wicked

Alisah Bonaobra on The X Factor 2017

Sean and Conor Price, 17 and 15, Ireland – performed Sing by Ed Sheeran

Sean and Conor Price on The X Factor 2017

Jack Mason, 18, Aldershot – performed It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World by James Brown

Jack Mason on The X Factor 2017

The Cutkelvins, group with members Jay, Shereen and Kay, Lanark – performed Get Down On It by Kool and The Gang

The Cutkelvins on The X Factor 2017

Gary Barker, 29, Liverpool – performed Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton

Gary Barker on The X Factor 2017

Holly Tandy, 16, Yorkshire – performed Sign of the Times by Harry Styles

Holly Tandy on The X Factor 2017

Berget Lewis, 45, Amsterdam – performed A Song For You by Donny Hathaway

Berget Lewis on The X Factor 2017

Benji Matthews, 17 – performed original song, Sweet

Benji Matthews on The X Factor 2017

Georgina Panton, 20, Birmingham – performed Sweet Dreams by Beyoncé

Georgina Panton on The X Factor 2017

Scarlett Lee, 19, Surrey – performed Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me by Elton John

Scarlett Lee on The X Factor 2017

Anthony Russell, 27, Liverpool – performed Runnin’ by Naughty Boy ft Beyoncé [Anthony has since pulled out of The X Factor but is still appearing in upcoming episodes]

Anthony Russell on The X Factor 2017

Rak-Su, group with members Ashley, Miles, Jamal and Mustafa from Watford – performed original song Knock, Knock

Rak-Su on The X Factor 2017

Tracey Leanne Jefford, 34, Middlesex – performed Be My Baby by The Ronettes

Tracey Leanne Jefford on The X Factor 2017

Slavko Kalezić, 31, Montenegro – performed Where Have You Been by Rihanna

Slavko Kalezić on The X Factor 2017

Deanna, 22, Anguilla – performed Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

Deanna on The X Factor 2017

Taliah Dalorto, 19, Essex – performed Take Me Home by Jess Glynne

Taliah Dalorto on The X Factor 2017

Nicole Caldwell, 27, Paisley – performed f I Ain’t Got You by Alicia Keys

nicole caldwell

Grace Davies, 20, Blackburn – performed original song Don’t Go

Grace Davies X Factor 2017 acts
The X Factor continues next Saturday and Sunday on ITV

