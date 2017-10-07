Who is Nicole Caldwell? Meet The X Factor contestant who’s performed with Susan Boyle
Nicole sings Purple Rain in her first audition
The X Factor 2017 acts: Nicole Caldwell
Twitter: @NicoleCaldwell_
Age: 27
From: Glagow
Bio: Nicole is part of a choir called Soul Nation, and has sung with none other than Susan Boyle from Britain’s Got Talent. She even has a picture on her Facebook page to prove it! She’s also a singer with wedding band The Jack Dames.
What did Nicole Caldwell sing at her first audition?
Nicole blew the judges away with her rendition of Purple Rain by Prince.
Who is Nicole Caldwell?
A full-time singer, Nicole has performed in pubs and clubs with her band. However, stepping up to audition for the judges she explained that she hadn’t done anything as big as The X Factor before and that she felt out of her comfort zone.
The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.