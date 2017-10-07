Who is new Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova?

The world dancing champion and model is taking her Ballroom and Latin skills to the Strictly stage

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Nadiya Bychkova

Age: 27

From: Slovenia

Twitter: @NadiyaBychkova

Instagram: nadiyabychkova

Strictly wins: 0. Nadiya is brand new to Strictly for 2017.

Which Strictly celebrity has Nadiya been paired with? Davood Ghadami

Who is Nadiya Bychkova?

Nadiya is one of three new dancers joining the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. The model-cum-ballroom and latin dancer is more than a suitable pro for Strictly: after starting dancing aged 4 (!) she went on to win several national dance championships and was even declared the World Champion in 10 Dance (a competition judging 10 styles of ballroom and latin) in 2014 and 2015.

Of joining Strictly Come Dancing, she said: “I’m extremely happy to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family this year. One of my biggest dreams is to be part of this great show and I can’t wait to get started!”