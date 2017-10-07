Accessibility Links

Who is new Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell?

Who is new Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell?

The Australian Dancing With The Stars performer is moving to the UK show in 2017

Dianne Buswall on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Dianne Buswell

Born: Australia

Twitter: @dbuzz6589

Instagram: @diannebuswell

Strictly wins: 0. Dianne is joining Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Which Strictly celebrity has Dianne been paired with? Rev. Richard Coles

Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing

Who is Dianne Buswell?

Dianne’s one of three new dancers joining the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. She’s a dancer best known for her performances on Australia’s Dancing with the Stars (their version of Strictly, which was cancelled last year).

As well as starring in musicals Rock of Ages and Legally Blonde, Buswell has performed with current Strictly Pro Giovanni Pernice on his world tour.

Meet the new Strictly Come Dancing professionals: Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden

141209.baf5f48f-e186-4d01-bd15-76feecffd9a0

New Strictly Come Dancing professionals Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden

Speaking about joining Strictly, Dianne said: “What an honour it is to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing! Words can’t describe how excited I am to take on this amazing challenge and give it my everything! See you on the dance floor!”

Everything Strictly Come Dancing

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

