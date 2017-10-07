Who is Georgina Panton? The X Factor singer wows at Bootcamp with Beyoncé cover

The 20-year-old singer gives one of the standout performances at Bootcamp this weekend

Georgina Panton’s first audition on The X Factor was really memorable – but not necessarily for the right reasons…

Advertisement

During the first week of auditions, the mum-of-one from Birmingham burst into the room screeching, as stand-in judge Alesha Dixon told her: “that was an entrance”.

Georgina then told Simon to start smiling before she’d even sung and then put in a massively impassioned performance of Rihanna’s Love on the Brain. Oh, and Georgina said in her first audition that she knew she was the winner of The X Factor 2017!

Her voice was likened to being like an untrained racehorse by Sharon Osbourne, who added that she was “absolutely fearless”.

“You are a little bit all over the place,” Simon said of her first audition, before adding that he really liked her.

Although there aren’t many other performances of Georgina’s online, we did manage to track down a video of her performing back in April:

But now she’s at Bootcamp where Georgina sings Sweet Dreams by Beyoncé and leaves Sharon commenting that she is “shocked”.

Meanwhile Nicole Scherzinger says that Georgina is one of her favourites from the whole Bootcamp weekend. But will the other judges agree with her, and will Georgina go through to the Six Chair Challenge?

Advertisement

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.