Who is Daniel Quick? Meet the student who’d trade the supermarket for the X Factor stage

18-year-old Daniel is eager to impress the judges and give up the day job

We’ve seen plenty of supermarket stars emerge from The X Factor – who could forget ‘Tesco’ Mary Byrne back in 2010? – but will Daniel Quick be among them?

Advertisement

The 18-year-old Iceland worker from Bristol made his debut in 2017, singing for his spot at Bootcamp in front of X Factor judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh.

What happened in Daniel Quick’s audition?

Self-confessed mummy’s boy Daniel went along to the auditions with his family and performed Ellie Goulding’s version of Your Song for the judges who were left very impressed by his rendition.

Louis told him he gave the performance “everything” and Sharon said he was “very good”, with stand-in judge Alesha Dixon saying that Daniel has a “great voice” and that he gave a “great audition”.

Who is Daniel Quick?

Daniel says he’s often asked to sing in the supermarket aisles and he’s no stranger to a recording studio, having managed to lay down his own original track back in 2016.

They video isn't the best but here is the first half of my original "Waiting for you". Like and Share !!!! pic.twitter.com/qLlutHqNhQ — Daniel Quick music (@Danielquick545) November 10, 2016

Here is the other half of my original "waiting for you". so hope you enjoy it all !!!! pic.twitter.com/yP2B4Bfcjt — Daniel Quick music (@Danielquick545) November 10, 2016

He also appears to have recently released a music video for another single, No Words, earlier this year.

No Words By Daniel Quick Here it is guys, my music video for my new single "No Words". I hope you enjoy. Like and share this video I will be so grateful !! Posted by Daniel Quick Music on Monday, August 14, 2017

Advertisement

The X Factor continues on ITV on Saturdays and Sundays