What time is Victoria series 2 on TV?

What time is it on TV?

Victoria continues on Sunday 8th October at 9pm on ITV.

Advertisement

What’s it about?

When last we saw Queen Victoria she’d just given birth to her first child and was resting in her Buckingham Palace boudoir with Prince Albert. But when we catch up with the young family in this series, the Queen is struggling to juggle motherhood, monarchy and marriage.

Who’s in the cast?

Jenna Coleman reprises her role as Queen Victoria opposite Tom Hughes as Prince Albert. Meet the rest of the cast here.

What’s the real story behind Victoria and Albert’s romance?

Were they really so closely related? Was it really that much of a struggle to get them together? And how much was Lord Melbourne involved in their relationship? We answer all your questions.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Yep. And it looks like the Queen’s in turmoil…