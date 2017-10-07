Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
What time is Victoria series 2 on TV?

What time is Victoria series 2 on TV?

The royal ITV drama starring Jenna Coleman returns...

Jenna Coleman Victoria S2

What time is it on TV?

Victoria continues on Sunday 8th October at 9pm on ITV.

Advertisement

What’s it about?

When last we saw Queen Victoria she’d just given birth to her first child and was resting in her Buckingham Palace boudoir with Prince Albert. But when we catch up with the young family in this series, the Queen is struggling to juggle motherhood, monarchy and marriage.

Who’s in the cast?

Jenna Coleman reprises her role as Queen Victoria opposite Tom Hughes as Prince Albert. Meet the rest of the cast here.

What’s the real story behind Victoria and Albert’s romance?

Were they really so closely related? Was it really that much of a struggle to get them together? And how much was Lord Melbourne involved in their relationship? We answer all your questions.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Yep. And it looks like the Queen’s in turmoil…

Tags

Latest news

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing viewers side with Brendan Cole over row with Shirley Ballas

Rick in The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes will die says creator Robert Kirkman

Everything Victoria

Jenna Coleman Victoria S2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

115793

Poldark star "worried" about taking on Victoria in the battle for Sunday night

118447

Say WHAT? Did you know that Poldark’s Kyle Soller is American?

116365

Rufus Sewell, ad breaks and Doctor Who get viewers talking as ITV launches Victoria

108713

Jenna Coleman shares snap as filming wraps on ITV’s Victoria

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more