Was Brendan Cole right to call out Strictly judge Shirley Ballas for her criticism of Charlotte Hawkins?

There was a spot of bother between pro dancer Brendan Cole and Shirley Ballas on Saturday night’s Strictly, after the head judge criticised Brendan’s partner Charlotte Hawkins for displaying too much “rise and fall” in her tango.

“There was no rise and fall,” insisted a clearly put out Brendan, who was perhaps a little defensive of Chralotte after her disastrous performance last week.

And when Shirley suggested he play the routine back again, he retorted “I will, dear, I will”.

Viewers were gripped…

That teeny little spar between Shirley and Brendan was like:#Strictly pic.twitter.com/3N4RskPQpA — Julia (@JuliaCHowie) October 7, 2017

…and they fell into two distinct camps, those who agreed with judge Bruno Tonioli that Brendan’s comments were “disrespectful”, and those who enjoyed seeing him stand up for his dance partner.

Good on Bruno for sticking up for Shirley, Brendan acts like a spoilt brat at times #StrictlyComeDancing2017 #strictly #Strictly2017 — Emma Glover (@emsyglover29) October 7, 2017

After last week, there is a big Brendan/Shirley issue. "my dear" is a tad patronising. Bravo to Bruno for standing up to it. — Keir Shiels (@keirshiels) October 7, 2017

Brendan be more respectful to a lady? How was he even disrespectful & perhaps Shirley should stop with the favouritism #StrictlyComeDancing — Laura Trodd (@mellamo_laura) October 7, 2017

Good for Brendan speaking up. Thought poor Charlotte was ready to cry at one stage but did a good job masking it #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — Pegi (@Pegipoo12) October 7, 2017

Yay! The old fiesty Brendan is back…sticking up for his partner & his dance @BrendanCole #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — Tracey Parr (@TraceParr) October 7, 2017

What did you think? Was Brendan right to stick up for Charlotte or did he overstep the mark?