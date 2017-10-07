Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Was Brendan Cole right to call out Strictly judge Shirley Ballas for her criticism of Charlotte Hawkins?

Was Brendan Cole right to call out Strictly judge Shirley Ballas for her criticism of Charlotte Hawkins?

Viewers were split into two distinct camps...

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing

There was a spot of bother between pro dancer Brendan Cole and Shirley Ballas on Saturday night’s Strictly, after the head judge criticised Brendan’s partner Charlotte Hawkins for displaying too much “rise and fall” in her tango.

Advertisement

“There was no rise and fall,” insisted a clearly put out Brendan, who was perhaps a little defensive of Chralotte after her disastrous performance last week.

And when Shirley suggested he play the routine back again, he retorted “I will, dear, I will”.

Viewers were gripped…

…and they fell into two distinct camps, those who agreed with judge Bruno Tonioli that Brendan’s comments were “disrespectful”, and those who enjoyed seeing him stand up for his dance partner.

Advertisement

What did you think? Was Brendan right to stick up for Charlotte or did he overstep the mark?

Tags

Paul Jones

Deputy Editor - RadioTimes.com

Latest news

article_post_width_Daisy-Ridley-Star-Wars-The-Force-Awakens

This is when the second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is landing

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing viewers side with Brendan Cole over row with Shirley Ballas

Everything Strictly Come Dancing

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

112872

Escape from New York, Die Hard 2, Open Range: films on TV today

45766

Hollyoaks spoilers: episode details for the week ahead

54678

The Great British Bake Off: Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry’s secret to success

18462

Sheridan Smith and Johnny Vegas join Mr Stink cast

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more