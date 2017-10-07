Accessibility Links

Strictly’s Brendan Cole hits out at reaction to Charlotte Hawkins’ performance: “laughing at another’s misfortune is disgusting”

The Strictly professional had a rant on Twitter about the Good Morning Britain presenter being "belittled" over her dancing

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing

Brendan Cole has seemingly hit out at Strictly Come Dancing’s Bruno Tonioli after the judge’s reaction to Charlotte Hawkins’ performance on Saturday night.

The Strictly professional took to Twitter to say that “laughing at another’s misfortune is disgusting” and that he objected to “belittling someone who has worked hard”.

Cole’s comments were made after his Cha Cha with the Good Morning Britain presenter went wrong on Saturday night. “I was very worried about the spin,” Charlotte told Tess Daly immediately after their performance. “And then I forgot everything else.”

This prompted judge Bruno Tonioli to howl with laughter, which caused Brendan’s face to fall and for him to step forward to the judges’ desk.

Charlotte then said “it’s not funny” as Bruno made a zipping motion with his mouth and Brendan was told to get “back” by Daly.

After receiving 12 points for their dance, Brendan went on a Twitter rant about the events that unfolded:

Their dance was described as a “dance disaster” by Craig Revel Horwood.

Shirley Ballas said that her heart went out to Charlotte and that the routine might have served her better if it had been more simple – prompting Brendan to retort that the routine was “spot on” for the week in practice, but that he had felt the nerves in Charlotte on the dance floor.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday on BBC1.

Frances Taylor

