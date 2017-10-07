Accessibility Links

Strictly viewers were a bit confused about what kind of animal Aljaž was supposed to be

Strictly viewers were a bit confused about what kind of animal Aljaž was supposed to be

Rabbit? Cat? Mouse?

Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec performed a charleston to The Jungle Book’s Bear Necessities for Strictly Come Dancing’s Movie Week.

Gemma was dressed as a sleek black panther and Aljaž… well, the clue was in the title – but viewers were not convinced by his paunchy grey costume, whiskers and stick on ears.

Exactly what kind of animal was he supposed to be?

A rabbit?

A cat?

No, a mouse…

Yep, definitely a mouse…

“Look for the mouse necessities…”

Hmmm… doesn’t really scan does it?

