Strictly viewers were a bit confused about what kind of animal Aljaž was supposed to be

Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec performed a charleston to The Jungle Book’s Bear Necessities for Strictly Come Dancing’s Movie Week.

Advertisement

Gemma was dressed as a sleek black panther and Aljaž… well, the clue was in the title – but viewers were not convinced by his paunchy grey costume, whiskers and stick on ears.

Funny looking bear #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — Liam L (@djlaw2011) October 7, 2017

Exactly what kind of animal was he supposed to be?

A rabbit?

#StrictlyComeDancing2017 didn't know there was any rabbits in the jungle book — Andy (@Bluecowboy) October 7, 2017

A cat?

Wait Alijaz is a bear I thought it was tom and Jerry!!! #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — kittycat (@ali_paver) October 7, 2017

No, a mouse…

Aljaz looks more like an overweight mouse than a bear #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — Sarah Phillips (@sarah_heatherj) October 7, 2017

Yep, definitely a mouse…

He even looks good dressed as a Bear ( thought it was mouse ) , Alijaz gets on my nerves #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — tom (@tomgor) October 7, 2017

#StrictlyComeDancing2017 Aljaz loves very cute, but more mouse than bear 🐭 — Fiona George (@Fibear27) October 7, 2017

#StrictlyComeDancing2017 Alijash looks more like a fat mouse than bear 😂 #cheapjunglebook 😂 — Betsy King (@betsy67king) October 7, 2017

“Look for the mouse necessities…”

Advertisement

Hmmm… doesn’t really scan does it?