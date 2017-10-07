Strictly viewers were a bit confused about what kind of animal Aljaž was supposed to be
Rabbit? Cat? Mouse?
Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec performed a charleston to The Jungle Book’s Bear Necessities for Strictly Come Dancing’s Movie Week.
Gemma was dressed as a sleek black panther and Aljaž… well, the clue was in the title – but viewers were not convinced by his paunchy grey costume, whiskers and stick on ears.
Funny looking bear #StrictlyComeDancing2017
— Liam L (@djlaw2011) October 7, 2017
Exactly what kind of animal was he supposed to be?
A rabbit?
#StrictlyComeDancing2017 didn't know there was any rabbits in the jungle book
— Andy (@Bluecowboy) October 7, 2017
A cat?
Wait Alijaz is a bear I thought it was tom and Jerry!!! #StrictlyComeDancing2017
— kittycat (@ali_paver) October 7, 2017
No, a mouse…
Bear or mouse? #StrictlyComeDancing2017
— Nic (@wooodnic) October 7, 2017
Aljaz looks more like an overweight mouse than a bear #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing2017
— Sarah Phillips (@sarah_heatherj) October 7, 2017
Yep, definitely a mouse…
He even looks good dressed as a Bear ( thought it was mouse ) , Alijaz gets on my nerves #StrictlyComeDancing2017
— tom (@tomgor) October 7, 2017
#StrictlyComeDancing2017 Aljaz loves very cute, but more mouse than bear 🐭
— Fiona George (@Fibear27) October 7, 2017
#StrictlyComeDancing2017 Alijash looks more like a fat mouse than bear 😂 #cheapjunglebook 😂
— Betsy King (@betsy67king) October 7, 2017
“Look for the mouse necessities…”
Hmmm… doesn’t really scan does it?