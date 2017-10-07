Viewers La La loved the opening to Strictly movie week

"A grey, crappy, overcast day then Strictly makes it all better..."

Strictly Come Dancing’s Movie Week kicked off with an incredibly colourful routine that put a smile on viewers’ faces and banished the darkness of a grey October day…

A grey, crappy, overcast Autumn day. Then #Strictly makes it all better 👍 — L30n@ ♿🍒🌹 (@AFCB_B5) October 7, 2017

The La La Land-inspired dance to the sparkling Hollywood musical’s Another Day of Sun involved the celebrity and professional dancers. And along with the performance itself, Strictly fans were impressed by the attention to detail…

#Strictly Movie Night Opening with a LaLa Land number. Strong. — Brendan Gylee (@NerdVsWorld) October 7, 2017

Movie week on #Strictly. Love that they did a tracking shot for the La La Land routine. Want to see the film again now! — Tom Bramham (@tbramham) October 7, 2017

Blimey that was some cracking camera work on #Strictly pro/celeb dance for movie week opener! — Heather Stanley (@hstanley_) October 7, 2017

Basically, they La La Loved it!