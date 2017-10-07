Accessibility Links

Viewers La La loved the opening to Strictly movie week

"A grey, crappy, overcast day then Strictly makes it all better..."



Strictly Come Dancing’s Movie Week kicked off with an incredibly colourful routine that put a smile on viewers’ faces and banished the darkness of a grey October day…

The La La Land-inspired dance to the sparkling Hollywood musical’s Another Day of Sun involved the celebrity and professional dancers. And along with the performance itself, Strictly fans were impressed by the attention to detail…

Basically, they La La Loved it!

