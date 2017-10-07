Accessibility Links

Strictly fans were in awe of Wonder Woman Susan Calman

Her routine brightened up people's evenings and inspired fans of all ages...

Screen Shot 2017-10-07 at 20.19.23

We already knew that Susan Calman was a wonder woman but after this week’s Strictly she is Wonder Woman!

The comedian’s samba routine with Kevin Clifton to the theme from the 70s superhero TV show brightened up viewers’ evenings.

It inspired fans of all ages…

Wonder Woman the Musical anyone?

Susan’s wife was in the crowd, supporting her in style…

Everyone was impressed…

All in all, the consensus was that Susan was an amazing Wonder Woman…

Right? Damn right!

