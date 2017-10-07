Strictly fans were in awe of Wonder Woman Susan Calman

Her routine brightened up people's evenings and inspired fans of all ages...

We already knew that Susan Calman was a wonder woman but after this week’s Strictly she is Wonder Woman!

Now the world is ready for you, and the wonders you can do @SusanCalman 💥#Strictly pic.twitter.com/nI8EXZct5Z — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 7, 2017

The comedian’s samba routine with Kevin Clifton to the theme from the 70s superhero TV show brightened up viewers’ evenings.

That Wonderwoman routine was the highlight of my day. @SusanCalman is a joy — Alithea (@AlitheaP) October 7, 2017

It inspired fans of all ages…

My 4 year old has now decided she wants to be @SusanCalman dancing Wonder Woman when she grows up #scd — Natalie (@agentsaglima) October 7, 2017

So much fun…Want to go on a night out dressed as wonder woman with @SusanCalman #Strictly — Klee637 (@klee637) October 7, 2017

Wonder Woman the Musical anyone?

Wonderwoman the musical starring @SusanCalman – yes please #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — Michalis Sanidas (@michBS3) October 7, 2017

Susan’s wife was in the crowd, supporting her in style…

#StrictlyComeDancing awwww @SusanCalman was amazing and her wife is wearing a wonder woman hat. ❤💙💚💛💜 — Ewan X (@Coal_Hill_Quill) October 7, 2017

Everyone was impressed…

All in all, the consensus was that Susan was an amazing Wonder Woman…

What an awesome Wonder Woman! @SusanCalman and @keviclifton – you two are on 🔥 tonight! https://t.co/kjUVb2b9it — Kerri Popperwell (@KerriPopperwell) October 7, 2017

OMFG @SusanCalman a true Wonder Woman in sparkly tights, loved it #Strictly — Zobear 🐻 (@Zobear) October 7, 2017

Right? Damn right!