Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Mollie King?

The singer from The Saturdays will be taking to the dance floor for Strictly 2017

Strictly Come Dancing Mollie King AJ Pritchard

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Mollie King

Age: 30

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Clio

Twitter: @MollieKing

Instagram: @mollieking

Which Strictly professional has Mollie been paired with? AJ Pritchard

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard:

Dance: Tango to Addicted to Love

The judges’ verdict: Craig called out Mollie and AJ on an illegal lift amongst the routine but he did praise her “attack” and “intent” in the routine. She impressed Head Judge Shirley Ballas, who said despite needing to be a bit softer in her knees, it was the best Tango delivered by a celebrity so far this series.

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 23

Dance: Jive to Good Golly Miss Molly by Little Richard

The judges’ verdict: Bruno wanted Mollie to watch her arms, while Craig said that the former Saturdays star needed to react a little more to AJ’s lead and pulled her up on her flat feet. Darcey said that the attack and stamina was missing from her performance, but that she would probably gain that in time. Shirley described their partnership as having a “lot of potential” and that generally, Mollie did a “very, very good job”.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Mollie King:

Why are you doing Strictly?

“Who wouldn’t? You learn to dance, the outfits are incredible, and it looks like so much fun! I loved watching Frankie [Bridge, finalist in 2014, fellow singer in the Saturdays]. If I do half as well, I’ll be delighted.”

How many hours can you train?

“I’m a slow learner, so 24 hours a day? Thankfully I’m not seeing anyone, so it’ll just be my dog, Alfie, getting jealous!”

Hear more from Mollie and AJ in our exclusive interview below:

What is Mollie King famous for?

Like Strictly 2014 finalist Frankie Bridge, Mollie King is a member of girl band The Saturdays. The group went on hiatus a couple of years ago and since then King has launched a solo career.

Mollie King biography

King had a promising ski career ahead of her when she was a kid, even racing for Great Britain – but she chucked it all in to follow her dream and become a singer.

Her first attempt to break into the music industry came in 2005, when she auditioned for The X Factor. The judges praised her performance (and criticised her outfit), but told her to come back when she was older. And that’s what she did: she came back in 2007 as a member of girl group Fallen Angelz and managed to get to the final stages of boot camp before elimination.

After leaving Fallen Angelz, King successfully auditioned for The Saturdays. The group signed a record deal and were the support act for Girls Aloud on their Tangled Up Tour in 2008.

Soon they had released their first single, If This Is Love. The Saturdays went on to record 13 top-ten and eight top-five singles, including their biggest hit: What About Us.

King also added a bunch of TV shows to her CV, appearing in Hollyoaks Later, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and TV documentary Chasing The Saturdays.

The band went on hiatus after Christmas 2014 while members King, Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Vanessa White and Rochelle Humes took a break. Since then King has launched her solo career, starting with last year’s single Back to You.

Strictly Come Dancing Mollie King

Does Mollie King have any dance experience?

The singer told Nick Grimshaw on his Radio 1 Breakfast Show that she was anxious about picking up routines.

“It’s completely different to what I’ve done with The Saturdays and I’ve never done any stage school,” she said. “I’m quite slow at picking up routines in general with the band. I’m really nervous so I’ve just got to throw myself in.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 full contestant line-up

Alexandra Burke

Jonnie Peacock

Debbie McGee

Chizzy Akudolu

Charlotte Hawkins

Brian Conley

Susan Calman

Aston Merrygold

Simon Rimmer

Joe McFadden

Rev Richard Coles

Gemma Atkinson

Ruth Langsford

Davood Ghadami

Mollie King

Last updated 22nd September 2017

