Who is Charlotte Hawkins? Everything you need to know about the GMB presenter and Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Strictly 2017 contestant Charlotte Hawkins is best known for presenting the ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain

Strictly Come Dancing Charlotte Hawkins Brendan Cole

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Charlotte Hawkins

Age: 42

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Aurora, the god of dawn… because in heroic fashion, Charlotte is up every day at the crack of dawn to host GMB.

Twitter: @CharlotteHawkns

Which Strictly professional has Charlotte been paired with? Brendan Cole

Strictly Come Dancing Brendan Cole Charlotte Hawkins

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard: 12

Dance: Cha Cha to Sugar

The judges’ verdict: Charlotte said she was “really worried” about the spins in her routine with Brendan, and sadly her fears came to fruition. “This is such a shame,” said Darcey after her performance, who added that recovering from a fumble was very difficult. “You’re a beautiful woman, you look absolutely stunning and I know you can come back stronger.” Shirley Ballas also said her heart went out to Charlotte and that perhaps the routine would have served her better if it had been a bit more simple. Craig’s verdict? “A complete dance disaster”. Oh dear. Brendan couldn’t help but have his say afterwards

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 22

Dance: Foxtrot to The Best Is Yet To Come by Michael Buble

The judges’ verdict: Shirley praised Charlotte’s “nice footwork”, Bruno described it as “classy, elegant, traditional” – although told Charlotte to be careful about not losing her frame. Craig said he didn’t feel as though Brendan and Charlotte were dancing as “one unit”, but that there was also “great potential” with this pair.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Charlotte Hawkins:

Any dance experience?

“I did ballet, modern and a little bit of tap as a child and thought it would come back to me, but in the first group dance — nothing!”

How many hours can you train?

“I’m up at 3am for GMB, so from half-past eight when we come off air I’ll be training, although I’ve got a two-year-old little girl, Ella Rose, and I need to spend time with her.”

Hear more from Charlotte and Brendan in our exclusive interview below:

What is Charlotte Hawkins famous for?

Chichester-born Hawkins has been working as a broadcaster for ITN and Sky for the past 20 years. After a stint as a news anchor on ITV Meridian, she joined Sky News to present Sunrise with Eamonn Holmes, thus beginning her breakfast show career.

Hawkins later joined Good Morning Britain as a co-presenter alongside Piers Morgan, Ben Shephard, Susanna Reid, and more – she has admitted that things can get quite heated with Morgan in the ad breaks. She’s on the show from 6am to 8.30am every day except Thursdays.

Strictly Come Dancing Charlotte Hawkins

GMB co-host Susanna Reid made it to the final on Strictly in 2013, leaving big boots to fill for Hawkins this year.

Who is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2017? See the full list of celebrities here

Strictly will not be Hawkins’ first appearance on a TV competition, having previously had a go at Pointless Celebrities, The Chase and Countdown, to name a few.

“I am so thrilled to be one of the contestants on Strictly this year!” said Charlotte. “I’ve always been a big fan of the show. It is a dream come true to be taking part and I’ll be following in the footsteps of my Good Morning Britain colleagues. I’m looking forward to stepping out from behind the news desk to cha-cha-cha my way across the dance floor!”

Has Charlotte got any dancing experience?

Yes! The presenter took part in a charity competition for Dancing with Sky’s Stars a few years back. Watch above to see how she got on.

Last updated 22nd September 2017

