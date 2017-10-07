Accessibility Links

Could Simon Cowell’s new X Factor girl band be bigger than Little Mix?

Yes, quite literally...

A new Simon Cowell girl band? Quite possibly. Bigger than Little Mix? Quite literally!

Mr Cowell is apparently putting together a six-piece group for this year’s X Factor – making them a full one-and-a-half times bigger than Little Mix’s measly four members.

That’s according to The Sun, whose source tells them “Simon is placing his hopes on a six-piece girlband, which he made up from contestants who stood out throughout Boot Camp and the auditions.

“They all have incredible voices and look amazing together, given they all have a great fashion sense and can dance, too.”

What more could you want? Some Instagram pics of the girls in question you say? Step this way…

The rumoured band members are…

Charlie Cammish…

🚀

A post shared by Charlie Cammish (@charliecammishmusic) on

…Sky-Autumn Amber…

💋

A post shared by SkyAutumnAmber (@skyautumnamber) on

…Ash Holme…

Wild thoughts 💃🏾

A post shared by A S H (@ashholme) on

…and Lydia Calvin…

Poutin'elllllll👩🏽‍🔧

A post shared by LYDIA CALVIN (@lydscalvin) on

…plus Kelsey Gill and Imogen Blue, who are a bit more discerning about who can view their Instagram accounts.

We’re trying not to feel offended…

The Bootcamp section of The X Factor continues on Saturday at 8:15pm and Sunday at 7:30pm on ITV

