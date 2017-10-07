Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Did you spot the Doctor Who writer’s cameo in the Christmas special trailer?

Did you spot the Doctor Who writer’s cameo in the Christmas special trailer?

And no, we don't mean Mark Gatiss...

Toby Whithouse in the Doctor Who Christmas special

Mark Gatiss holds the record as the Doctor Who writer with the most acting TV roles in the show. His appearance as British First World War soldier “The Captain” (whose identity we have some ideas about) in this year’s Christmas special will make it four characters across five episodes.

Advertisement

But he’s not the only person to have penned episodes of Doctor Who and appeared in it – in fact, he’s not the only writer in the Christmas special…

Mark Gatiss and Toby Whithouse in the Doctor Who Christmas special

Appearing opposite Gatiss – quite literally – in the trailer for Twice Upon a Time is none other than Toby Whithouse, the man behind no less than seven episodes, including series two’s School Reunion, series six’s The God Complex and series nine two-parter Under the Lake/Before the Flood.

You can get a closer look at him as a German officer in the main image above – and here he is in a much more flattering image for comparison.

Toby Whithouse

As yet, we don’t exactly what’s happening during Gatiss and Whithouse’s encounter but in the trailer they appear to be frozen as Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor tells us “something has gone very wrong with time – we’re trapped inside a single moment”.

They’re also pointing their guns directly at one another. So perhaps there’s a bit of rivalry between Doctor Who writers…

Advertisement

The Doctor Who Christmas special Twice Upon a Time is on BBC1 this Christmas

Tags

Paul Jones

Deputy Editor - RadioTimes.com

Latest news

article_post_width_Daisy-Ridley-Star-Wars-The-Force-Awakens

This is when the second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is landing

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing viewers side with Brendan Cole over row with Shirley Ballas

Everything Doctor Who

Toby Whithouse in the Doctor Who Christmas special
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

143723.c362fb7c-771d-4049-a3c0-194d8bf44131

Bill returns and the Doctors unite in new Doctor Who Christmas special pictures

13927063-low_res-doctor-who

Here is the first official synopsis for the Doctor Who 2017 Christmas special

142638.b3e99152-546b-4e80-8a1e-4883df581ea9

A “sneak peek” of Peter Capaldi’s last Doctor Who episode could be coming soon

Mark Gatiss as the Captain in the Tardis in the Doctor Who 2017 Christmas special

Is Mark Gatiss playing the man who invented the blue Police Box in the Doctor Who Christmas special?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more