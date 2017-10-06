Accessibility Links

ITV confirms Rufus Sewell will not be returning to Victoria

You may want to take a seat...

*WARNING: Spoilers for Victoria series 2 episode 3 to follow*

During episode three of Victoria, Lord M’s health seemed to deteriorate to the point of no return. The former prime minister had been suffering dizzy spells, and, when the Queen went to visit with a gift of a musical rook, it seemed like a final goodbye.

Now viewers’ worst fears have been realised: ITV have confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Rufus Sewell, who plays Lord M, will not appear again in the drama.

This means that the particularly heartbreaking episode ended with the death of not one, but two beloved characters, after the Queen’s beloved pup Dash suddenly passed away.

It goes without saying that Sewell, who also stars in Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, will be sorely missed.

Farewell, Lord M.

Victoria season 2 airs Sundays on ITV at 9pm

