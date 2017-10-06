Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
The first trailer for Neil Gaiman’s How To Talk To Girls at Parties sees Nicole Kidman in a punk paradise

The first trailer for Neil Gaiman’s How To Talk To Girls at Parties sees Nicole Kidman in a punk paradise

Also: aliens

wefewfew

Just how do you talk to girls at parties? Don’t ask us, we’re the sort of people whose Friday highlight is news of a special Doctor Who screening. Instead, look to the trailer for Neil Gaiman’s brilliantly bonkers How To Talk To Girls at Parties.

Advertisement

In the sneak peek, we see lead Enn (Alexander Sharp) – a punk teen living in London, 1977 – told to speak to the opposite sex in “short, admiring sentences”. And it seems to work: during a Silver Jubilee party, he seduces enigmatic American Zan (Elle Fanning).

Except she’s not American. She’s an alien. An alien that Enn introduces to a new world of punk and partying (Croydon, to be exact). This adventure takes the two through encounters with Nicole Kidman’s rocker matriarch, explosive music and, ahem, “incomplete sexual activity”.

Yet the pair aren’t given much time to enjoy their blossoming relationship: Zan’s family are trying to leave Earth, giving the young alien a day to say her goodbyes.

Advertisement

Would Zan be right to leave her nearest and dearest for a guy she’s only just met? Hopefully, the film will let us know, if she should stay or should she go. (That song’s definitely going to be in there, isn’t it?).

Tags

Thomas Ling

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing viewers side with Brendan Cole over row with Shirley Ballas

Rick in The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes will die says creator Robert Kirkman

Everything How To Talk To Girls at Parties

wefewfew
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

129983.71eed1ea-3f0e-48a0-b4c5-88d4bbb6538d

trailer Nicole Kidman torments Colin Farrell in eerie drama The Beguiled

110970

Here’s the first look at HBO’s Looking: The Movie

124515

The new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer is just Groot

124729

Emma Watson, Karen Gillan and Tom Hanks star in first sinister trailer for The Circle

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more