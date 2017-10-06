Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing 2017 in week 3?

Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing 2017 in week 3?

Who should be moving on after Movie Week? Have your say...

Strictly Come Dancing Class of 2017

Movie Week with the stars of Strictly Come Dancing are always good fun. Who could forget that cracking Star Wars Charleston from Kevin Clifton and Kellie Bright, Georgia and Giovanni’s stunning Beauty and The Beast waltz or Ed Balls’ spectacular Mask samba?

Advertisement

But in the end, the judges will yell CUT for one unlucky couple.

Sunday night’s results show will see another celebrity leave the ballroom, following in the footsteps of Chizzy Akudolu who bowed out in Week One.

Who should the second Strictly evictee of 2017 be? Well, that’s up to you to decide isn’t it?

Should Debbie and Giovanni call the whole thing off? Have Gemma and Aljaz covered all the bare necessities to keep them in the competition? Are Charlotte and Brendan in the danger zone? Will Davood and Nadiya’s Strictly hopes be stayin’ alive? And are diamonds Ruth and Anton OK to dance another day?

Advertisement

Cast your vote and have your say.

Tags

Sarah Doran

RadioTimes.com's Communities Editor is a Drama, Sci-Fi and Eurovision enthusiast

Latest news

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing viewers side with Brendan Cole over row with Shirley Ballas

Rick in The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes will die says creator Robert Kirkman

Everything Strictly Come Dancing

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly debbie

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 guide: Everything you need to know about Movie Week

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing Movie Week song and dance list revealed

Strictly Chizzy

Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2017? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers

Joanne Clifton: Chizzy didn’t deserve to be the first to leave Strictly Come Dancing

Jo Clifton
Jo Clifton
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more