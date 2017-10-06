Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing 2017 in week 3?

Who should be moving on after Movie Week? Have your say...

Movie Week with the stars of Strictly Come Dancing are always good fun. Who could forget that cracking Star Wars Charleston from Kevin Clifton and Kellie Bright, Georgia and Giovanni’s stunning Beauty and The Beast waltz or Ed Balls’ spectacular Mask samba?

But in the end, the judges will yell CUT for one unlucky couple.

Sunday night’s results show will see another celebrity leave the ballroom, following in the footsteps of Chizzy Akudolu who bowed out in Week One.

Who should the second Strictly evictee of 2017 be? Well, that’s up to you to decide isn’t it?

Should Debbie and Giovanni call the whole thing off? Have Gemma and Aljaz covered all the bare necessities to keep them in the competition? Are Charlotte and Brendan in the danger zone? Will Davood and Nadiya’s Strictly hopes be stayin’ alive? And are diamonds Ruth and Anton OK to dance another day?

Cast your vote and have your say.