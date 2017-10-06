When is Star Trek: Discovery released on Netflix UK? Who is in the cast? What will happen?

Find out more about the hotly anticipated reboot streaming weekly on Netflix in the UK

It has been over fifty years since captain Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew from the original starship enterprise took to the skies for the first time, and the series may be more popular than ever, thanks to JJ Abrams’ wildly successful film reboots.



So, no surprise that Star Trek: Discovery, the new female-led TV series and the first since Star Trek: Enterprise ended in 2005, built up quite a bit of momentum ahead of its release.

Now that the series is available on Netflix UK, what do you need to know? Check out our full guide to the series here.

Updated 29th September

When is Star Trek: Discovery released on Netflix in the UK?

The new Star trek series is available to watch NOW. Watch on Netflix here.

The opening episode arrived on the morning of Monday 25th September, less than a day after it was shown on US network CBS.

Unlike Netflix Original series, Star Trek: Discovery will be released weekly on Netflix every Monday.

The 15-episode season will be broken into two parts, with the first eight episodes airing until Monday 6th November. The second half of the season will then resume in January 2018.

When can I watch the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix?

Episode four will be available from Monday 9th October. The first three episodes are available on Netflix now.

Is Star Trek: Discovery any good?

The early signs for for Star Trek: Discovery weren’t exactly rosy: delays, changes in production, plus reviewers banned from writing about the series before it airs in the US all contributed to negative headlines.

However, that said, the response from a special fan premiere in Los Angeles was surprisingly positive, with viewers banned from talking about what happens but still unable to contain their excitement.

Read our first review of the new episodes here, and see how fans have been responding to the series here.

What Star Trek references can be found in Discovery?

Check out some of the most important Star Trek: Discovery Easter Eggs here, and find out how one particular callback could have ramifications for the rest of the series.

What can Star Trek fans expect from the rest of the series?

When visiting the set of Star Trek: Discovery earlier this year, we noticed a number of tantalising hints for what is to come – and a few more gems that probably won’t even make it to the final cut, but are still very, very cool. Check out our report here.

Netflix has also revealed a series trailer that teases what’s set to happen in later episodes. SPOILERS for anyone who hasn’t watched the first two episodes.

Is there a trailer?

If you haven’t started the series yet, the trailer below is much more spoiler-free, merely giving a glimpse of the new crew and explaining that the show takes place a decade before the events of the original series. It also has some rather wonderful music playing over it.

A second Star Trek trailer was revealed at Comic Con, providing much more detail about how Starfleet will encounter the Klingons in the new series.

Who is in the cast?

Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green star as Captain Philippa Georgiou and First Officer Michael Burnham respectively – check out the latest images of them in character here.

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs also featuring as another Starfleet captain.

They will be joined by deep make-up wearer extraordinaire Doug Jones, AKA the terrifying monsters with eyes in his hands in Pan’s Labyrinth, and Anthony Rapp (A Beautiful Mind). Meet the full Star Trek: Discovery cast here.

Yes, I am in @startrekcbs but that doesn't mean I can't be the HUGE NERD FANBOY THAT I AM and declare that I EFFING LOVE THIS TRAILER!!! https://t.co/E1RVNox25E — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) May 17, 2017

How many episodes of Star Trek: Discovery are there?

There are 15 episodes in the season, but US broadcaster CBS has confirmed that the season will be split into two parts. The first eight air weekly from Monday 25th September until Monday 6th November. The remaining seven will air in January 2018.

What are the episode titles?

The first four titles for the new series have been revealed. Find out what they could refer to here.

What is going to happen?

In a statement, Netflix said: “The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.”

Pretty ambiguous, I know. But, signs in the trailer suggest that Sonequa Martin-Green’s character may have Vulcan heritage. We do not take such matters lightly.

Showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg have since confirmed that First Officer Michael Burnham is not from Vulcan, but that she is a human who has spent a lot of time on the planet attending the Vulcan Science Academy. They also teased how some of the early episodes will play out here.

Is the theme tune the same?

The brand new theme will be familiar to fans of the Star Trek movies and TV series, borrowing its opening tantalising notes from the very first Star Trek theme. Listen to the new theme in full here.

How much of old Star Trek is available on Netflix?

All 695 episodes of the numerous Star Trek TV series are available on Netflix – according to Netflix, there are 177 people who have binge watched all of them since they hit the series last year.

