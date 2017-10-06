Accessibility Links

Doctor Who’s David Tennant and Catherine Tate to reunite in DuckTales reboot

The Tardis twosome are back together as Scrooge McDuck and nemesis Magica De Spell

62908

Former Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate will are to reunite – as ducks. Tate, who played companion Donna Noble, will join former Tenth Doctor Tennant in Disney’s animated DuckTales reboot.

Tate will voice villain Magica De Spell, the Sorceress of the Shadows and arch nemesis of Tennant’s Scrooge McDuck. But Magica won’t be the only one meddling with McDuck, as the classic baddie will recruit niece Lena – voiced by Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black) – to her cause.

They’ll be joined by the likes of Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as Huey, Duey and Louie, respectively. Toks Olagundoye is also on board as Mrs Beakley, while Beck Bennett will play Launchpad McQuack with Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack.

The new series will launch with a TV movie called (brilliantly) “Woo-oo!” on the Disney Channel 13th November, with the TV series set to follow in the UK in early 2018.

Thomas Ling

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

